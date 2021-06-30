BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the May 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth about $96,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,299. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.