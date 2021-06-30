Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Trading Down 4.3%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.45 and last traded at $43.52. Approximately 3,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 326,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

LUNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,188 shares of company stock valued at $32,621,791 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 299.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 326,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 244,713 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.