Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,739,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AENZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 4,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.92 million during the quarter.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

