Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 861 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,556% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 call options.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of BANC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 2,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,915. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $877.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 in the last three months. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

