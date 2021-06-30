Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.01. 1,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.