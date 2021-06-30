Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,061,000 after buying an additional 36,596 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after buying an additional 227,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.58. 4,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

