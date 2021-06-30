Fort L.P. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.42. 10,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,629. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.90. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.