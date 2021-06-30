Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is Fort L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises about 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.