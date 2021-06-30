Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 203.86 ($2.66).

Shares of CNE stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 146.60 ($1.92). 1,460,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,048. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 135.32 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 488.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £731.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith bought 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

