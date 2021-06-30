Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading Down 6.4%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $32.35. 6,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 613,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Get Telos alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 808.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock worth $102,535,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telos by 10.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.