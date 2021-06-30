DePay (DEPAY) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004146 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $2.43 million and $70,591.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

