COVIR.IO Market Capitalization Achieves $12,423.96 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 72.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $12,423.96 and $33,968.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COVIR.IO has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.