AICHAIN One Day Volume Reaches $100,791.00 (AIT)

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, AICHAIN has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. AICHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $100,791.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AICHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AICHAIN Coin Profile

AICHAIN (AIT) is a coin. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 coins. The official website for AICHAIN is www.aichain.me . AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Token (AIT) is an ERC20 based token on the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling AICHAIN

