59,000 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Bought by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 120,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

