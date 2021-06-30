Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $1.67 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 1.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,829. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.36 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

