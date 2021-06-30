First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 35,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Progyny comprises about 1.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Progyny worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. 8,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,812,379.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 863,209 shares of company stock valued at $49,574,771. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

