Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 3.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

