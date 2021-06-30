Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 3.1% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $12.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $690.74. 15,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,406. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $666.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

