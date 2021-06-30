Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,889,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,490,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,453,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,745,000.

Shares of SHACU remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,038. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

