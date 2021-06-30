Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $497,000 in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMGMU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000.

OTCMKTS:PMGMU remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

