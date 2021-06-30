First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop accounts for 7.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.75% of Walker & Dunlop worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.91. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.31. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.