Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes $646,000 Position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 65,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,572,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

GCACU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 25,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,108. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

