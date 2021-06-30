iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after purchasing an additional 203,641 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,094,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.49 on Wednesday. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

