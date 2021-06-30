Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,668,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

