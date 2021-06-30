Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 17,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 122,212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.