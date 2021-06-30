$50.20 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report sales of $50.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $48.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $200.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $202.06 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $217.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

TVTX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 20,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.27. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after acquiring an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

