Robert Disbrow Sells 100,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,072,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,939,362.50.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Robert Disbrow bought 64,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$19,840.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$14,935.00.

TSE:PNE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,390. The firm has a market cap of C$134.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$0.50 target price (up from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

