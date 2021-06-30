$19.09 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce sales of $19.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $19.55 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $12.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $83.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. 5,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,841. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $5,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,076,081.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,515 shares of company stock valued at $16,419,654 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 346.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

