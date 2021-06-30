Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes $12.84 Million Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 302,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,835,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up 8.1% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 1.21% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $55.91.

