NYL Investors LLC Buys 900 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

IAGG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,359 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

