Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 612.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ROYTL remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,853. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile
