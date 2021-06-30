Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 612.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ROYTL remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,853. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

