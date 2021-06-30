Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 581.8% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FOLGF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 334,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.18.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.