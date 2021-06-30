Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.52. Akoustis Technologies shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 2,113 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

