International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 537.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

IPCFF remained flat at $$4.63 during trading on Wednesday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

