Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,029 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,500. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $78.99 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.32.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.