Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $24.05 Million Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the quarter. FARO Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.53% of FARO Technologies worth $24,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,297. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $97.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.70.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

