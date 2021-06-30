Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DROOF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

OTCMKTS:DROOF remained flat at $$3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.