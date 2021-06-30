Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exelixis (EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/29/2021 – Exelixis had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

6/28/2021 – Exelixis had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Exelixis is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Get Exelixis Inc alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,574. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 58,429 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 356,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.