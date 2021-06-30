Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

ABT traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.55. 53,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,518,100. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $205.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.34.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.