Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million.

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,160,330 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 373,423 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,569. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

