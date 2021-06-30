Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 17.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,636. Deere & Company has a one year low of $152.12 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

