Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,786 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE remained flat at $$85.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,019. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.63. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

