Covington Capital Management Purchases 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $533.50 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $447.00 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.