VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $384.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.86.

VTGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

