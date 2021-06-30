Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 47,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 620,260 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKC. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

