CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 5.6% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 442,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $635.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

