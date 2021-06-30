Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 7.4%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.43. 1,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 406,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

