Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 7.4%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.43. 1,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 406,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
