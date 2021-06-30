Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,421.38.

Shares of SHOP traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,486.00. 14,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,748. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23. The company has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.22, a PEG ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,240.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

