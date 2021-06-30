Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 851 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

