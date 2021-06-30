First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 189 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 865.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $129,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 52.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,862 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,093,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.37. 8,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,247. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $134.92 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

